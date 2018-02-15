Activists demand justice against two men with alleged links to dog fighting

More than a dozen animal rights activists lined the sidewalk in front of Pueblo's Judicial Complex to demand accountability for two men with alleged links to dog fighting.



As we previously reported, 73-year-old Jerry Grady and 35-year-old Armando Vigil are charged with felonies for alleged dog fighting.

"[This] really doesn't have to be seen as an animal rights message, this is about holding people accountable for violent crimes and making sure that they don't get off with a slap on the wrist," said animal activist Kelly Guerin.

The two men appeared in court on Thursday, where a judge set a counsel hearing for Vigil on February 22, where the judge will appoint a public defender to his case.

On February 20, Grady will be back for a disposition hearing, where the court will decide whether his 15 dogs were justly impounded as well as determine the costs of care Grady will be expected to pay, given the treatment provided by Pueblo Animal Services.

"We're looking at not only their behavior but their medical state," said Animal Law Enforcement Officer Lt. Lindsey Vigna,"and just trying to provide them with the safest environment possible."



The promise of a safe environment for these animals is what continues to motivate these demonstrators to show up.

"People are abusing them and putting them in a situation where they can get extremely maimed and usually killed," said animal activist Diane Freed, "and it's horrible, it's terrible."

They vow to continue these efforts until this ordeal in court is over.

"They don't have their own advocates within their own species to be talking about these issues," said Guerin, "so they do rely on animal advocacy groups like us to come out and make sure that their stories are told and that people who hurt them are held accountable."