Harrison High School postpones pep assembly due to threats

Harrison District 2 in Colorado Springs has decided to increase security and postpone a pep assembly at Harrison High School scheduled Friday due to "unsubstantiated" tips and rumors.

The district said this was due to "a great deal of chatter" at the Harrison High School campus Thursday about "possible acts of violence."

The district asked students and parents to report any possible threats to Safe2Tell.

The full letter sent to parents Thursday:

"Dear Harrison High School Parent or Guardian:

In the wake of national school violence, we are hearing a great deal of chatter at our campus this afternoon related to possible acts of violence at our campus tomorrow. We only have unsubstantiated tips and rumors at this point, but we have involved local law enforcement and our District Security Team to investigate and provide support for our safety.

We will postpone our school pep assembly scheduled for Friday, February 16th. You and your students will see a heightened security and police presence on our campus tomorrow as a precaution and to remind us that school is a safe place. If you or your student has any specific (not rumored) information of concern, we ask you to share it with the school at (719) 579-2080 or via Safe2Tell

We know there is much talk on social media about school safety and fear as a direct result of the terrible events in Florida yesterday. This is a natural response to teens processing the events so easily viewed on social media. Please help your student to avoid spreading rumors via social media and to step forward if they have any specific concern. I have also attached resources that may be helpful in talking with your student about school violence.

I value and appreciate your support in keeping our school safe and calm.

Sincerely,

Cheri Martinez, Principal"