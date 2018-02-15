Quantcast

Colorado Springs Police identify officer involved in shooting of - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Colorado Springs Police identify officer involved in shooting of suspect

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Police released the name of the officer who shot and injured a man who they say approached police with a weapon last Friday.

CSPD said the officer was Vijay Seenath, who shot the suspect in the 2400 block of North Cascade Ave when officers responded to a domestic disturbance call last Friday.

Deputies identified the man who was shot as 50-year-old Dennis Caldarelli last week. 

(Dennis Caldarelli)

Caldarelli was taken to a local hospital. He was later booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on charges of intimidation of a witness or victim and false imprisonment.

Seenath has been employed with Springs Police since 2012 and is currently assigned to the Falcon division.

No officers were hurt in the incident.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the case.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • President Trump announces potential change to E.B.T. benefits

    President Trump announces potential change to E.B.T. benefits

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 6:19 PM EST2018-02-14 23:19:18 GMT

    There could be sweeping changes coming for those who take benefits for food around the United States, if President Trump's new proposal is approved by Congress as part of his fiscal year 2019 budget. 

    There could be sweeping changes coming for those who take benefits for food around the United States, if President Trump's new proposal is approved by Congress as part of his fiscal year 2019 budget. 

  • Pueblo artist decides to finish mural following vandalism

    Pueblo artist decides to finish mural following vandalism

    Thursday, February 15 2018 2:24 AM EST2018-02-15 07:24:30 GMT

    Following a News 5's story that aired last week, a Pueblo artist decided to change his mind about leaving his mural unfinished after it was vandalized. 

    Following a News 5's story that aired last week, a Pueblo artist decided to change his mind about leaving his mural unfinished after it was vandalized. 

  • Senate rejects bipartisan proposal for Dreamers

    Senate rejects bipartisan proposal for Dreamers

    Thursday, February 15 2018 5:09 PM EST2018-02-15 22:09:09 GMT
    The U.S. Capitol Building (AP Photo/Khue Bui)The U.S. Capitol Building (AP Photo/Khue Bui)

    The Senate has rejected President Donald Trump's immigration bill. That means the chamber has now rejected four separate immigration proposals.

    The Senate has rejected President Donald Trump's immigration bill. That means the chamber has now rejected four separate immigration proposals.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?