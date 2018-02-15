Colorado Springs Police identify officer involved in shooting of suspect

Colorado Springs Police released the name of the officer who shot and injured a man who they say approached police with a weapon last Friday.

CSPD said the officer was Vijay Seenath, who shot the suspect in the 2400 block of North Cascade Ave when officers responded to a domestic disturbance call last Friday.

Deputies identified the man who was shot as 50-year-old Dennis Caldarelli last week.

(Dennis Caldarelli)

Caldarelli was taken to a local hospital. He was later booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on charges of intimidation of a witness or victim and false imprisonment.

Seenath has been employed with Springs Police since 2012 and is currently assigned to the Falcon division.

No officers were hurt in the incident.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the case.