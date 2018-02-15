Quantcast

Denver one of five finalists to host 2019 or 2020 NFL draft

Grant Meech, Sports Director
The NFL has named five sites as finalists to host the NFL Draft in either 2019 or 2020.
  
Finalists to host either the 2019 or 2020 draft include Denver, Kansas City, Las Vegas and Nashville, Tennessee, as well as a combined entry of Cleveland and Canton, Ohio. Canton is the home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
  
Representatives for each site will offer presentations before the final selections are made in May at the NFL spring meetings in Atlanta.
  
The draft historically has taken place in New York each year, but it has moved around lately. The draft was held in Chicago in 2015 and 2016 before moving to Philadelphia last year.
  
This year's draft is taking place April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

    President Trump announces potential change to E.B.T. benefits

    There could be sweeping changes coming for those who take benefits for food around the United States, if President Trump's new proposal is approved by Congress as part of his fiscal year 2019 budget. 

    Pueblo artist decides to finish mural following vandalism

    Following a News 5's story that aired last week, a Pueblo artist decided to change his mind about leaving his mural unfinished after it was vandalized. 

    Senate rejects bipartisan proposal for Dreamers

    The Senate has rejected President Donald Trump's immigration bill. That means the chamber has now rejected four separate immigration proposals.

