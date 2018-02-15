Quantcast

Julia Mancuso surfs the frigid waters of South Korea

With the help of two local guides, Julia Mancuso and Gadi Schwartz surf the chilly waters of South Korea. This marks the second time that Julia has surfed at a Winter Olympics (Sochi).

    There could be sweeping changes coming for those who take benefits for food around the United States, if President Trump's new proposal is approved by Congress as part of his fiscal year 2019 budget. 

    Following a News 5's story that aired last week, a Pueblo artist decided to change his mind about leaving his mural unfinished after it was vandalized. 

    The Senate has rejected President Donald Trump's immigration bill. That means the chamber has now rejected four separate immigration proposals.

