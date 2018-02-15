Reports to Safe 2 Tell up in 2018

Since the Columbine High School attacks in 1999, Colorado has taken the lead on finding ways to cut-off threatening behavior on school campuses.

Bill Folsom met with the Executive Director of "Safe 2 Tell" about the program and what it shows about threats to our schools.

The anonymous reporting system covers school shooting threats, suicide or other dangerous behaviors.

The number of reports has gone up every year since its creation in 2004.

It is sad that there are more threats, but good news that people are sending in reports as a measure of prevention.

Watch Bill Folsom's story tonight on News 5 at 4 p.m.

