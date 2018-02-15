Quantcast

Reports to Safe 2 Tell up in 2018 - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Reports to Safe 2 Tell up in 2018

Posted: Updated:

Since the Columbine High School attacks in 1999, Colorado has taken the lead on finding ways to cut-off threatening behavior on school campuses.

Bill Folsom met with the Executive Director of "Safe 2 Tell" about the program and what it shows about threats to our schools.

The anonymous reporting system covers school shooting threats, suicide or other dangerous behaviors.

The number of reports has gone up every year since its creation in 2004.

It is sad that there are more threats, but good news that people are sending in reports as a measure of prevention.

Watch Bill Folsom's story tonight on News 5 at 4 p.m.
 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • President Trump announces potential change to E.B.T. benefits

    President Trump announces potential change to E.B.T. benefits

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 6:19 PM EST2018-02-14 23:19:18 GMT

    There could be sweeping changes coming for those who take benefits for food around the United States, if President Trump's new proposal is approved by Congress as part of his fiscal year 2019 budget. 

    There could be sweeping changes coming for those who take benefits for food around the United States, if President Trump's new proposal is approved by Congress as part of his fiscal year 2019 budget. 

  • Pueblo artist decides to finish mural following vandalism

    Pueblo artist decides to finish mural following vandalism

    Thursday, February 15 2018 2:24 AM EST2018-02-15 07:24:30 GMT

    Following a News 5's story that aired last week, a Pueblo artist decided to change his mind about leaving his mural unfinished after it was vandalized. 

    Following a News 5's story that aired last week, a Pueblo artist decided to change his mind about leaving his mural unfinished after it was vandalized. 

  • Senate rejects bipartisan proposal for Dreamers

    Senate rejects bipartisan proposal for Dreamers

    Thursday, February 15 2018 5:09 PM EST2018-02-15 22:09:09 GMT
    The U.S. Capitol Building (AP Photo/Khue Bui)The U.S. Capitol Building (AP Photo/Khue Bui)

    The Senate has rejected President Donald Trump's immigration bill. That means the chamber has now rejected four separate immigration proposals.

    The Senate has rejected President Donald Trump's immigration bill. That means the chamber has now rejected four separate immigration proposals.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?