D-11 Superintendent Gledich announces retirement

The Superintendent of Colorado Springs School District 11, Dr. Nicholas Gledich has announced his retirement.

Dr. Gledich was hired to lead the district in May 2009.

According to the district, in the nine years Gledich was at the helm, he accomplished many things.

The accomplishments include passing a $42 million mill levy override, creating the Roy J. Wasson Academic Campus, and having seven "teachers of the year" and two directors of the year, among others.

In 2014, Dr. Gledich was honored as one of the nation's Leaders to Learn From by Education Week Magazine.