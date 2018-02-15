Marijuana grow busted in Eastern El Paso County

On Wed. Feb. 14, a fully functional marijuana grow operation was discovered in the basement of a home in the 1200 block of Catch Pen Rd., in Eastern El Paso County.

According to CSPD, after a previous investigation in which officers contacted the tenant of the home, a search warrant was issued for the residence.

Detectives from the Metro Vice, Narcotics, & Intelligence Division (MVNI) along with El Paso County Sheriff's deputies discovered 57 large marijuana plants in a family room that had been converted to a grow area. According to investigators, evidence of credit card fraud and identity theft were also discovered at the residence.

A male tenant of the residence was taken into custody and booked on felony cultivation and identification fraud.

Law enforcement said that the investigation began after MVNI received multiple complaints about the residence.