Marijuana grow busted in Eastern El Paso County

On Wed. Feb. 14, a fully functional marijuana grow operation was discovered in the basement of a home in the 1200 block of Catch Pen Rd., in Eastern El Paso County.
According to CSPD, after a previous investigation in which officers contacted the tenant of the home, a search warrant was issued for the residence.
Detectives from the Metro Vice, Narcotics, & Intelligence Division (MVNI) along with El Paso County Sheriff's deputies discovered 57 large marijuana plants in a family room that had been converted to a grow area. According to investigators, evidence of credit card fraud and identity theft were also discovered at the residence.
A male tenant of the residence was taken into custody and booked on felony cultivation and identification fraud.
Law enforcement said that the investigation began after MVNI received multiple complaints about the residence.
There could be sweeping changes coming for those who take benefits for food around the United States, if President Trump's new proposal is approved by Congress as part of his fiscal year 2019 budget.
There could be sweeping changes coming for those who take benefits for food around the United States, if President Trump's new proposal is approved by Congress as part of his fiscal year 2019 budget.
An attorney representing the family who had taken in Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz says they're shocked by what happened and had no idea he was planning anything.
An attorney representing the family who had taken in Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz says they're shocked by what happened and had no idea he was planning anything.
Following a News 5's story that aired last week, a Pueblo artist decided to change his mind about leaving his mural unfinished after it was vandalized.
Following a News 5's story that aired last week, a Pueblo artist decided to change his mind about leaving his mural unfinished after it was vandalized.
The shooting at a Florida high school on Wednesday now has some Colorado Springs parents considering homeschool for their kids while others are trying to better prepare students for this kind of situation.
The shooting at a Florida high school on Wednesday now has some Colorado Springs parents considering homeschool for their kids while others are trying to better prepare students for this kind of situation.