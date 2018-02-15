Dutch Brothers Coffee shop robbed in Colorado Springs

At approximately 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 14, a male suspect robbed the Dutch Brothers Coffee shop at 4320 Austin Bluffs Pkwy. in Colorado Springs.
According to CSPD, the suspect was identified as a male of either white or hispanic descent, 5'11'' tall, wearing a snowboard mask, and a blonde and red wig.
CSPD said he was carrying a silver handgun with a black handle.
He fled the area with an un-known amount of cash in a blue Subaru Impreza.
The investigation is ongoing, and no suspect has been identified.
There could be sweeping changes coming for those who take benefits for food around the United States, if President Trump's new proposal is approved by Congress as part of his fiscal year 2019 budget.
An attorney representing the family who had taken in Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz says they're shocked by what happened and had no idea he was planning anything.
American Mikaela Shiffrin wins Olympic gold medal in women's giant slalom.
The shooting at a Florida high school on Wednesday now has some Colorado Springs parents considering homeschool for their kids while others are trying to better prepare students for this kind of situation.
