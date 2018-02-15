Quantcast

Dutch Brothers Coffee shop robbed in Colorado Springs

Written By Tyler Dumas
COLORADO SPRINGS -

At approximately 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 14, a male suspect robbed the Dutch Brothers Coffee shop at 4320 Austin Bluffs Pkwy. in Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, the suspect was identified as a male of either white or hispanic descent, 5'11'' tall, wearing a snowboard mask, and a blonde and red wig.

CSPD said he was carrying a silver handgun with a black handle.

He fled the area with an un-known amount of cash in a blue Subaru Impreza.

The investigation is ongoing, and no suspect has been identified.

