GoFundMe set up to support Florida school shooting victims

The Broward Education Foundation has set up a GoFundMe page to support victims of the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

Donations to the account will be used to provide relief and financial support to victims and their families.

As of Thursday morning, the fund has already surpassed it's original goal of $100,000.

If you would like to donate, you can do so here: Stoneman Douglas Victim's Fund