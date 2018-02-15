Quantcast

GoFundMe set up to support Florida school shooting victims

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
PARKLAND, FLORIDA -

The Broward Education Foundation has set up a GoFundMe page to support victims of the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

Donations to the account will be used to provide relief and financial support to victims and their families. 

As of Thursday morning, the fund has already surpassed it's original goal of $100,000.

If you would like to donate, you can do so here: Stoneman Douglas Victim's Fund

    There could be sweeping changes coming for those who take benefits for food around the United States, if President Trump's new proposal is approved by Congress as part of his fiscal year 2019 budget. 

    An attorney representing the family who had taken in Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz says they're shocked by what happened and had no idea he was planning anything.

    American Mikaela Shiffrin wins Olympic gold medal in women's giant slalom. 

