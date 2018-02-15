Quantcast

Thursday Evening Forecast; Light snow coming for some, tonight

Today's Forecast:
Another storm will barely clip our area tonight, with it's best energy and moisture again going east. But, the cold front attached, will drop temps significantly tonight and Friday. The thinking is, we will get some spotty upslope-flow snow this evening, but it is doubtful any area will get over an inch, and many areas...just flurries. It will create a solid 15 degree drop in temps, but only until Saturday afternoon. Meaning, the weekend looks bright and warmer again.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 18, High - 40. Cloudy tonight with a couple snow showers. Little/no accumulation. Early clouds Friday, then sunny & brisk.

PUEBLO: Low - 22, High - 45. Cloudy tonight with a couple snow showers. Up to an inch accumulation. Early clouds Friday, then sunny & brisk.

CANON CITY: Low - 23, High - 44. Cloudy tonight with a couple snow showers. Little/no accumulation. Early clouds Friday, then sunny & brisk.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 14, High - 36. Cloudy tonight with snow showers. Maybe an inch accumulation. Friday, sunny & brisk.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 12, High - 35. Cloudy tonight with a couple snow showers. Little/no accumulation. Early clouds Friday, then sunny & brisk.

PLAINS: Low - 22, High - 48. Cloudy tonight with a couple snow showers. Little/no accumulation. Early clouds Friday, then sunny & brisk.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 18, High - 45. Cloudy tonight with a couple snow showers. Little/no accumulation. Early clouds Friday, then sunny & brisk.

NEXT WEATHER MAKER: We have no snow chances this Saturday and Sunday. The next storm holds slightly more promise, but even if we do get some moisture out of it, computer models are consistent and insistent that its' best energy, will also miss us...north and east. Still, there is the potential for several inches of snow Monday night. Either way, after Monday night-early Tuesday, any further precipitation holds off until next Friday, or beyond.

  • President Trump announces potential change to E.B.T. benefits

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 6:19 PM EST2018-02-14 23:19:18 GMT

    There could be sweeping changes coming for those who take benefits for food around the United States, if President Trump's new proposal is approved by Congress as part of his fiscal year 2019 budget. 

  • Pueblo artist decides to finish mural following vandalism

    Thursday, February 15 2018 2:24 AM EST2018-02-15 07:24:30 GMT

    Following a News 5's story that aired last week, a Pueblo artist decided to change his mind about leaving his mural unfinished after it was vandalized. 

  • Senate rejects bipartisan proposal for Dreamers

    Thursday, February 15 2018 5:09 PM EST2018-02-15 22:09:09 GMT
    The Senate has rejected President Donald Trump's immigration bill. That means the chamber has now rejected four separate immigration proposals.

