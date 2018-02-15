Fundraiser for Flick family held at Cheyenne Mt. High School

The death of Deputy Micah Flick touched just about everyone in Colorado Springs.

Many groups, organizations, and individuals felt compelled to do their part in helping by holding fundraisers and showing their support to the family of the fallen deputy.

One such group is the cheerleading squad at Cheyenne Mountain High School. The group of cheerleaders took it upon themselves to organize a fundraiser for the Flick family.

Before the girls basketball game Wednesday night at Cheyenne Mountain H.S., a moment of silence was held in Deputy Flick's honor.

Along with his police unit, cheerleaders collected money in a bucket and passed around a hat to the crowd in attendance.

No information on how much money was raised has been made available yet.