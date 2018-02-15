Quantcast

High school football coach hailed as hero for shielding students from gunfire

A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.

The football program at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tweets that assistant coach Aaron Feis died while selflessly shielding students.

The tweet ends: "He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories."

The team website says Feis graduated from the school in 1999 and worked mainly with the junior varsity. It says he lived in nearby Coral Springs with his wife and daughter.

Authorities say a former student is charged with using an AR-15 to kill 17 people at the school. The team website says Feis spent his entire coaching career at Marjory Stoneman after playing there as a student.

