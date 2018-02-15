High school football coach hailed as hero for shielding students from gunfire

A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.
The football program at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tweets that assistant coach Aaron Feis died while selflessly shielding students.
The tweet ends: "He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories."
The team website says Feis graduated from the school in 1999 and worked mainly with the junior varsity. It says he lived in nearby Coral Springs with his wife and daughter.
Authorities say a former student is charged with using an AR-15 to kill 17 people at the school. The team website says Feis spent his entire coaching career at Marjory Stoneman after playing there as a student.
There could be sweeping changes coming for those who take benefits for food around the United States, if President Trump's new proposal is approved by Congress as part of his fiscal year 2019 budget.
An attorney representing the family who had taken in Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz says they're shocked by what happened and had no idea he was planning anything.
American Mikaela Shiffrin wins Olympic gold medal in women's giant slalom.
The shooting at a Florida high school on Wednesday now has some Colorado Springs parents considering homeschool for their kids while others are trying to better prepare students for this kind of situation.
