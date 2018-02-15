VA Secretary to face Congressional hearing

Quantcast

WASHINGTON -

Thursday, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, David Shulkin will go before a Congressional hearing.

The hearing is just the latest obstacle he faces as he deals with the fallout from a recent trip to Europe.

At the hearing, Shulkin will face questions about the budget for a trip he took to Europe last year. Joining him on this trip were his wife, a small staff, and a six person security detail.

An Inspector General's report showed that Shulkin's chief of staff falsified an email which allowed Shulkin's wife to attend the trip on the tax payer's dime.

