VA Secretary to face Congressional hearing

Thursday, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, David Shulkin will go before a Congressional hearing.
The hearing is just the latest obstacle he faces as he deals with the fallout from a recent trip to Europe.
At the hearing, Shulkin will face questions about the budget for a trip he took to Europe last year. Joining him on this trip were his wife, a small staff, and a six person security detail.
An Inspector General's report showed that Shulkin's chief of staff falsified an email which allowed Shulkin's wife to attend the trip on the tax payer's dime.
There could be sweeping changes coming for those who take benefits for food around the United States, if President Trump's new proposal is approved by Congress as part of his fiscal year 2019 budget.
American Mikaela Shiffrin wins Olympic gold medal in women's giant slalom.
A law enforcement official says the former student suspected of killing at least 17 people at a South Florida high school posted highly disturbing material on social media before the shooting rampage.
Colorado Springs Police responded to a robbery at the Dutch Brothers Coffee Shop at 4320 Austin Bluffs Parkway Wednesday.
