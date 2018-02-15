Thursday Morning Weather: Windy Again With Light Snow Possible Tonight

Today's Forecast:

A windy day is coming to southern Colorado but don't worry, it won't be as bad as yesterday! We should be dry for most of the day but the Sangre De Cristos by Westcliffe will see light snowfall collecting mainly on the peaks, but some could leap down into the surrounding towns. Tonight a strong cold front will push in from the north, this could bring a wintry mix to light snow around the Palmer Divide and Monument by 5 to 6pm but most of the snow in our area will be south from Pueblo to Trinidad overnight into Friday morning. Walsenburg will probably be the bulls eye for the snow tonight with 1 to 2 inches possible, Colorado Springs will likely see under 0.5 inches but Pueblo, especially the south side, could see up to an inch max.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 67; Low - 33. Windy, cloudy and mild today. Light snow possible tonight, snow likely under 0.5".

PUEBLO: High - 67; Low - 33. Windy, cloudy & warm. Light snow tonight esp. for the south half of the city, snow up to 1" possible

CANON CITY: High - 67; Low - 33. Breezy, cloudy & mild. Light snow possible tonight, mainly flurries to a couple tenths of an inch.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 67; Tonight's Low - 33. Cloudy and cool today. Light snow possible tonight, only a few tenths expected.

TRI-LAKES: High - 67; Low - 33. Late day wintry mix possible, light snow early tonight with minimal accumulation expected.

PLAINS: High - 67; Low - 33. Mild and breezy today. Snow coming tonight, broad areas of 0.5" expected, possibly up to 1" in a few places.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 67; Low - 33. Windy & mild today. Snow tonight with 1 to 2 inches possible.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Friday looks dry through the morning and chilly with highs mainly in the low 40s through the Pikes Peak region. Saturday and Sunday we'll see a fantastic warm up with Sunday feeling more like early Spring! Temps will be in the 50s on Saturday and we'll be back towards the 60s on Sunday! There could be a snow early next week Monday night into Tuesday but we still need time to track this system.