Falcon District 49 considering changing name to "Pikes Peak School District 49"

The Falcon District 49 school board is considering a resolution, which would rename the district to "Pikes Peak School District 49."
The resolution said the district's growth and new development makes the district a "regional provider" of education.
The proposal is dated for April 12, 2018, but the District 49 Board of Education will consider a resolution to rename the district on February 28.
The resolution also mentioned that the district now encompasses neighborhoods in the Sand Creek, Powers and Banning Lewis Ranch areas. It suggested adopting a "consolidated regional identity."
The district is asking the community to take a survey about the potential change.
There could be sweeping changes coming for those who take benefits for food around the United States, if President Trump's new proposal is approved by Congress as part of his fiscal year 2019 budget.
The shooting at a Florida high school on Wednesday now has some Colorado Springs parents considering homeschool for their kids while others are trying to better prepare students for this kind of situation.
Colorado Springs Police responded to a robbery at the Dutch Brothers Coffee Shop at 4320 Austin Bluffs Parkway Wednesday.
A law enforcement official says the former student suspected of killing at least 17 people at a South Florida high school posted highly disturbing material on social media before the shooting rampage.
