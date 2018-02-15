Falcon District 49 considering changing name to "Pikes Peak School District 49"

The Falcon District 49 school board is considering a resolution, which would rename the district to "Pikes Peak School District 49."

The resolution said the district's growth and new development makes the district a "regional provider" of education.

The proposal is dated for April 12, 2018, but the District 49 Board of Education will consider a resolution to rename the district on February 28.

The resolution also mentioned that the district now encompasses neighborhoods in the Sand Creek, Powers and Banning Lewis Ranch areas. It suggested adopting a "consolidated regional identity."

The district is asking the community to take a survey about the potential change.