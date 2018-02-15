Quantcast

UNLV pulls away late, beats Air Force 81-73 - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

UNLV pulls away late, beats Air Force 81-73

Posted: Updated:
Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

Jovan Mooring scored 24 points, Brandon McCoy added 10 points and 13 rebounds and UNLV beat Air Force 81-73 on Wednesday night.
  
UNLV (19-7, 8-5 Mountain West Conference) has won five of its last six games. Air Force (10-14, 4-8) had its two-game win streak snapped.
  
The Falcons pulled to 65-64 with 3:33 to play, but McCoy answered with a dunk and Mooring a 3-pointer to spark a 16-9 surge to seal it for UNLV.
  
Mooring was 7 of 12 from the floor and made five 3-pointers. Jordan Johnson and Tervell Beck added 16 points apiece for the Runnin' Rebels, who made 9 of 17 (53 percent) from long range and outrebounded Air Force 52-25.
  
Trevor Lyons scored 19 points and Ryan Swan had 16 to lead the Falcons.
  
UNLV opened the game on a 23-8 run, led 31-25 at halftime and never trailed after Air Force made the opening bucket.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?