Colorado Springs parents react to school shooting in Florida

The shooting at a Florida high school on Wednesday now has some Colorado Springs parents considering homeschool for their kids while others are trying to better prepare students for this kind of situation.

"I hope that they're safe and...when I say love you that I'll see them in the afternoon."

It's something Naomi McCown thinks about every day as she drops her kids off at school.

"When I was little school was a safe place just like churches were a safe place, and all those other things that we think are safe-not so safe anymore...it's an exercise in faith every day."

That rang especially true on Wednesday as the U.S. was rocked by another school shooting.

McCown said, "It's becoming really commonplace...that we hear it so often...that it almost isn't like headline news sometimes and that's devastating to have my children in this scary world...I often sometimes wonder about homeschooling...and if it's safer just not to let them out of the house is what it feels like."

For Isaac Costley, owner of Calvary Family Martial Arts and Fitness, the shooting in Florida is already pushing him to take action.

"We're going to give an educational seminar as well as a hands-on seminar on mass shooter: what to do if you're in school, what to do if you're in a workplace environment and someone comes in. Nothing flashy. Real-world techniques that can increase your probability of survival."

He wanted to offer this class over the summer, but now thinks it can't wait.

"I am a parent of four children so when I see these things have happened at any age it still tugs on me personally...we don't want our community to be next so let's be proactive."

Costley's hope is that by taking these steps kids, teachers, and parents know what to do during the darkest of situations.

The educational seminar at Costley's studio is free and open to anyone. It will be held on Saturday, February 24th. For more details and to sign up please call 719-375-0718.

