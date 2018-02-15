Colorado Native Mikaela Shiffrin wins gold medal in women's giant slalom

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) - American Mikaela Shiffrin has won gold in the women's giant slalom in her Pyeongchang Olympic debut.
She used a hard-charging final run to win her second career Olympic gold medal.
The 22-year-old American standout trailed by 0.20 seconds heading into the last run, but made up ground in no time by powering through ruts that had developed on the course.
Shiffrin finished 0.39 seconds ahead of Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel at Yongpyong Alpine Center. Federica Brignone of Italy captured bronze, 0.46 behind Shiffrin's combined time of 2 minutes, 20.02 seconds. First-run leader Manuela Moelgg of Italy wound up eighth.
At the 2014 Sochi Games, Shiffrin won the slalom crown at age 18. She will defend that title Friday.
There were still 37 lower-ranked ski racers left to go, all of whom were well back of the leaders after the first run.
Shiffrin was in prime position heading into the final run of the Olympic giant slalom, trailing Manuela Moelgg of Italy by 0.20 seconds.
The American standout attacked the tight course on a fast first run to give herself a chance at a gold medal.
She finished fifth in the giant slalom at the 2014 Sochi Games. She's the defending Olympic slalom champion.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
There could be sweeping changes coming for those who take benefits for food around the United States, if President Trump's new proposal is approved by Congress as part of his fiscal year 2019 budget.
There could be sweeping changes coming for those who take benefits for food around the United States, if President Trump's new proposal is approved by Congress as part of his fiscal year 2019 budget.
American Mikaela Shiffrin wins Olympic gold medal in women's giant slalom.
American Mikaela Shiffrin wins Olympic gold medal in women's giant slalom.
A law enforcement official says the former student suspected of killing at least 17 people at a South Florida high school posted highly disturbing material on social media before the shooting rampage.
A law enforcement official says the former student suspected of killing at least 17 people at a South Florida high school posted highly disturbing material on social media before the shooting rampage.
Some businesses pay for commercial coverage for all of their delivery drivers, but others require their drivers to purchase a commercial auto policy. And some drivers need nothing more than a standard auto policy.
Some businesses pay for commercial coverage for all of their delivery drivers, but others require their drivers to purchase a commercial auto policy. And some drivers need nothing more than a standard auto policy.