Cheyenne Mountain Zoo possibly expecting two baby giraffes

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announced exciting news Wednesday, when zookeepers said we can expect to see a new baby giraffe and it will be live streamed for the world to see!

The zoo said they're expecting giraffe baby number 200 and possibly number 201 in April this year.

"We've had 199 calves to date, and that's one of the most successful breeding programs in the country. said Jenny Koch, the marketing director at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. "We're really proud of that. We don't really know what to attribute it to. We like to say its the fresh mountain air, but our giraffes just seem healthy and happy and they breed well."

Zookeepers said two of their female giraffes bred with one of the male giraffes on Valentine's Day last year. One of the females, named Muziki is confirmed pregnant. The other female giraffe, Laikpia, could be pregnant. Blood tests are expected Friday, which could confirm the pregnancy.

The babies are expected around April 30th this year.

The zoo said it has plans to have a live streaming birth camera up closer to the due dates.