Remembering Lt. Jim Downing, second oldest survivor of Pearl Harbor attack

Following his death Tuesday, News 5 wanted to honor Lt. Jim Downing, a man remembered for his service to his country, fellow man and his faith.

Lt. Jim Downing died Tuesday afternoon in Colorado Springs, surrounded by his family.

Downing was known as a philanthropist, author, ministry leader and the second oldest survivor of the Pearl Harbor attack on Dec. 7, 1941.

News 5's last story with Downing happened in December 2017, when he continued his annual tradition of donating to those in need on Christmas Day in Colorado Springs.

"The lives he touched in those brief hours that he was at the shelter, that will dearly be missed, I'm sure." said Gene Morris, the Director at the RJ Montgomery Shelter in Colorado Springs.

Downing started that tradition after his wife passed away in 2010. Those at the shelter said his donations helped people there buy groceries and other necessities.

Downing told News 5 during the story, that he wanted to inspire others to give back when they can and to take care of each other.

RELATED STORY: Pearl Harbor survivor, author, ministry leader Jim Downing dies at 104