Pueblo artist decides to finish mural following vandalism

Following a News 5's story that aired last week, a Pueblo artist decided to change his mind about leaving his mural unfinished after it was vandalized.
Tonio LeFebre was painting a mural in the Hyde Park area of Pueblo for two months before it was tagged with blue paint last week.
Originally, he wanted to leave it the way it was, but with support from the community, he changed his mind.
"Coming back out here to repaint and restart what I had initially done, I feel good to be honest," LeFebre said.
The project was made possible by money from Pueblo city and county governments.
Along with not seeing money go to waste, Michael Watkins didn't want to see LeFebre's hard work stop.
"I'm glad he went back to work on it after all the gang writing that was on it. I'm glad he is going back to working on it, that's good for the community to see somebody finishing what they are doing," Watkins said.
This time around, LeFebre said people have contacted him about protecting the mural from further vandalism or other damage.
The artist hopes to finish the mural by mid-April.
