Suspect in liquor store murder pleads guilty

A man suspected of the shooting of a Colorado Springs liquor store clerk pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Wednesday.
On February 15, 2017, Police said Phinehas Tyree Daniels was one of three teenagers who robbed Empire Wine and Liquors off of N. Academy Blvd., shooting and killing the clerk, 67-year-old Donat Herr.
Wednesday Daniels pleaded guilty to the murder charge as well as an aggravated robbery charge.
Daniels was 18 years old at the time of the crime. Police arrested a 13-year-old and a 16-year-old in connection to the crime.
Daniels was also a suspect in the robberies of two other convenience stores.
Sentencing is scheduled for May 10. Daniels could be facing 50 to 70 years in prison.
Trinidad Police said officers found human remains inside a plastic storage tote while searching an apartment Tuesday.
A law enforcement official says the former student suspected of killing at least 17 people at a South Florida high school posted highly disturbing material on social media before the shooting rampage.
WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service today warned taxpayers of a quickly growing scam involving erroneous tax refunds being deposited into their bank accounts.
There could be sweeping changes coming for those who take benefits for food around the United States, if President Trump's new proposal is approved by Congress as part of his fiscal year 2019 budget.
