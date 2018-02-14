Armed suspect robs coffee shop in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Police responded to a robbery at the Dutch Brothers Coffee Shop at 4320 Austin Bluffs Parkway Wednesday.

Police said an unknown suspect robbed the local coffee shop. The suspect entered the back of the coffee shop and demanded money, he then fled the area in a blue Subaru Impreza with an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect is described as either a white or Hispanic male, around 5'11", wearing a snowboarding style mask and a blonde and red wig.

Police said the suspect was armed with a silver handgun and black handle.

Police haven't reported any injuries as the investigation is ongoing.