Armed suspect robs coffee shop in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Police responded to a robbery at the Dutch Brothers Coffee Shop at 4320 Austin Bluffs Parkway Wednesday.
Police said an unknown suspect robbed the local coffee shop. The suspect entered the back of the coffee shop and demanded money, he then fled the area in a blue Subaru Impreza with an unknown amount of cash.
The suspect is described as either a white or Hispanic male, around 5'11", wearing a snowboarding style mask and a blonde and red wig.
Police said the suspect was armed with a silver handgun and black handle.
Police haven't reported any injuries as the investigation is ongoing.
A law enforcement official says the former student suspected of killing at least 17 people at a South Florida high school posted highly disturbing material on social media before the shooting rampage.
A law enforcement official says the former student suspected of killing at least 17 people at a South Florida high school posted highly disturbing material on social media before the shooting rampage.
Trinidad Police said officers found human remains inside a plastic storage tote while searching an apartment Tuesday.
Trinidad Police said officers found human remains inside a plastic storage tote while searching an apartment Tuesday.
WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service today warned taxpayers of a quickly growing scam involving erroneous tax refunds being deposited into their bank accounts.
WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service today warned taxpayers of a quickly growing scam involving erroneous tax refunds being deposited into their bank accounts.
An Oregon woman is recovering from a first-of-its kind infection. Abby Beckley is the first human known to have been infected with Thelazia gulosa, a tiny parasitic eye worm usually found in cattle.
An Oregon woman is recovering from a first-of-its kind infection. Abby Beckley is the first human known to have been infected with Thelazia gulosa, a tiny parasitic eye worm usually found in cattle.