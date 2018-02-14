Police charge man with jaywalking after auto-ped crash

Colorado Springs Police responded to a traffic crash where a pedestrian was hit at 16th and Colorado.

Police responded to the crash around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, where a Toyota 4-Runner was making a turn onto 16th to westbound Colorado when a man walked onto the roadway.

Police said the pedestrian walked onto the road from the north side of the intersection when the SUV hit the man. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital for facial injuries.

The pedestrian was later charged with a "jaywalking related" charge.