Police charge man with jaywalking after auto-ped crash

Colorado Springs Police responded to a traffic crash where a pedestrian was hit at 16th and Colorado.
Police responded to the crash around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, where a Toyota 4-Runner was making a turn onto 16th to westbound Colorado when a man walked onto the roadway.
Police said the pedestrian walked onto the road from the north side of the intersection when the SUV hit the man. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital for facial injuries.
The pedestrian was later charged with a "jaywalking related" charge.
Trinidad Police said officers found human remains inside a plastic storage tote while searching an apartment Tuesday.
Trinidad Police said officers found human remains inside a plastic storage tote while searching an apartment Tuesday.
A law enforcement official says the former student suspected of killing at least 17 people at a South Florida high school posted highly disturbing material on social media before the shooting rampage.
A law enforcement official says the former student suspected of killing at least 17 people at a South Florida high school posted highly disturbing material on social media before the shooting rampage.
WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service today warned taxpayers of a quickly growing scam involving erroneous tax refunds being deposited into their bank accounts.
WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service today warned taxpayers of a quickly growing scam involving erroneous tax refunds being deposited into their bank accounts.
There could be sweeping changes coming for those who take benefits for food around the United States, if President Trump's new proposal is approved by Congress as part of his fiscal year 2019 budget.
There could be sweeping changes coming for those who take benefits for food around the United States, if President Trump's new proposal is approved by Congress as part of his fiscal year 2019 budget.