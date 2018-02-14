Man who says Colorado teen hired him to kill her is charged

A man who told investigators he shot a Colorado teenager in the head after she hired him to kill her has been charged with first-degree murder.
Joseph Lopez was advised of the charge in Adams County District Court on Wednesday, and a preliminary hearing is set for April 27.
Investigators say the 22-year-old told them he responded to a Craigslist ad titled "I want to put a hit on myself" that was posted by 19-year-old Natalie Bollinger. He said he tried to change her mind as they drove around, but he eventually parked the car northeast of Denver and shot her.
Bollinger was found dead Dec. 29, a day after her boyfriend reported her missing. He also reported his pistol was gone.
Booking documents don't indicate if Lopez has hired an attorney.
A law enforcement official says the former student suspected of killing at least 17 people at a South Florida high school posted highly disturbing material on social media before the shooting rampage.
Trinidad Police said officers found human remains inside a plastic storage tote while searching an apartment Tuesday.
WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service today warned taxpayers of a quickly growing scam involving erroneous tax refunds being deposited into their bank accounts.
An Oregon woman is recovering from a first-of-its kind infection. Abby Beckley is the first human known to have been infected with Thelazia gulosa, a tiny parasitic eye worm usually found in cattle.
