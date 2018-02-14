Insurance agents point out issues with delivery driver auto policies

Love was in the air this Valentine's Day.

More accurately, though, at Sign of the Rose Florist-- it was on the road.

"it's a full day. It takes all day, but I love it," said delivery driver Rachel Smitherman.

She was one of four drivers, out making deliveries for the Colorado Springs-based flower shop.

"from one end of town to the other," floral designer Vicky Costa said with a smile on her face.

Fortunately they're covered by the owner's business and auto insurance, should they get into some sort of accident.

"Using the owner's car, their car, or our vans," Costa explained.

Heather Hoelting with Colorado Springs Insurance says that's not the case for many other delivery drivers, though, who are required to pay for their own insurance coverage on the job.

"If you're just using your own personal vehicle for their business, it's probably not covered," Hoelting told News5.

But the problem is, commercial insurance can cost thousands of dollars a year.

So drivers opt for a standard auto policy--which is legal, but also problematic for whoever is in a wreck with one of those drivers.

"The carrier could deny that claim. They have every right to deny that claim," Hoelting explained.

In other words, you could be footing your own bill--even if you're not at fault in the wreck.

Until the law changes, Hoelting says the smartest thing you can do is look at changing your policy.

"The main thing, too, is to have uninsured motorists coverage or underinsured bodily injury coverage on your policy because that could be a fallback for you," said Hoelting.

"You can choose not to have that coverage, but I wouldn't recommend it," she added.