President Trump announces potential change to E.B.T. benefits

There could be sweeping changes coming for those who take benefits for food around the United States, if President Trump's new proposal is approved by Congress as part of his fiscal year 2019 budget.

The proposed changes would impact millions who take government support and for approximately 80% of those who use food assistance, that help would come in the form of pre-packaged food boxes with $90 also supplied to each.

The announcement comes the week El Paso County opened a new office where people living near Fountain can pick up and register their E.B.T. cards.

While County leaders hope the new office relieves strain on those with transportation struggles, they're bracing for impacts of a potential change coming from Washington D.C.

"At this point, we don't know, we would probably need a little bit more information on what exactly that would mean, there's only some preliminary information about the food boxes that could have certain commodities in it, and some just basic information about who might be put into that category, but we wouldn't know until we got some more logistics about how they're planning on doing that or how it might impact the families," said Karen Logan with the El Paso County Department of Human Services.

"The access is just there, instead of having to take the whole entire day to take care of these issues because once they get there, then there's people from across the county as well," said Gabriel Ortega, Mayor of the City of Fountain.

"The Fountain area, 80910, 80916 are our highest volume of clients and so we have been looking for some time for a location to be able to issue new E.B.T. cards out of a second location," Logan said.

For now, county leaders are trying to make benefits as accessible as possible, until potential change is finalized and mandated.