El Paso County Deputy Scott Stone released from hospital

The home church for Deputy Scott Stone, who was shot in the line of duty during an incident on February 5 says he is on his way home.

The Springs Lighthouse Church posted to their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon that Deputy Stone has been released from the hospital and can finally rest in his own bed.

The church says he is still recovering so to please be diligent in contacting him or his family, but everyone is thankful he is out of the hospital.

Three officers were injured after responding to a motor vehicle theft in the area of Galley and N Murray in Colorado Springs. The suspect fired shots during a struggle, El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick was killed during the incident.

El Paso County Deputies Scott Stone and Sergeant Jake Abendschan were both shot and injured during the shooting. Colorado Springs Police Detective Marcus Yanez was also hit during gunfire.

All officers injured have been released from the hospital and are recovering.