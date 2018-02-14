Quantcast

El Paso County Deputy Scott Stone released from hospital - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

El Paso County Deputy Scott Stone released from hospital

Posted: Updated:
EL PASO COUNTY -

The home church for Deputy Scott Stone, who was shot in the line of duty during an incident on February 5 says he is on his way home.

The Springs Lighthouse Church posted to their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon that Deputy Stone has been released from the hospital and can finally rest in his own bed.

The church says he is still recovering so to please be diligent in contacting him or his family, but everyone is thankful he is out of the hospital.

Three officers were injured after responding to a motor vehicle theft in the area of Galley and N Murray in Colorado Springs. The suspect fired shots during a struggle, El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick was killed during the incident.

El Paso County Deputies Scott Stone and Sergeant Jake Abendschan were both shot and injured during the shooting. Colorado Springs Police Detective Marcus Yanez was also hit during gunfire.

All officers injured have been released from the hospital and are recovering.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Human remains found inside storage tote in Trinidad apartment

    Human remains found inside storage tote in Trinidad apartment

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 2:12 AM EST2018-02-14 07:12:18 GMT

    Trinidad Police said officers found human remains inside a plastic storage tote while searching an apartment Tuesday.

    Trinidad Police said officers found human remains inside a plastic storage tote while searching an apartment Tuesday.

  • 17 killed in Florida school shooting

    17 killed in Florida school shooting

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 7:03 PM EST2018-02-15 00:03:38 GMT

    Authorities say they’re responding to a shooting at a Florida high school. The Broward Sheriff’s Office has told news outlets the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were wounded.

    Authorities say they’re responding to a shooting at a Florida high school. The Broward Sheriff’s Office has told news outlets the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were wounded.

  • IRS: Watch out for erroneous refunds deposited into your account

    IRS: Watch out for erroneous refunds deposited into your account

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 4:59 PM EST2018-02-13 21:59:02 GMT

    WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service today warned taxpayers of a quickly growing scam involving erroneous tax refunds being deposited into their bank accounts. 

    WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service today warned taxpayers of a quickly growing scam involving erroneous tax refunds being deposited into their bank accounts. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?