Grass fire contained in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY -

UPDATE: As of 3:15 p.m. firefighters said the fire is contained in an area between Dodge Road and Highway 24. 

Firefighters said one lane of eastbound Highway 24 is blocked for emergency vehicles, drivers should expect slight delays in the area.

The Falcon Fire Department and Ellicott Fire are still on hand to put out hot spots. 

The Fire Department said there were no structures damaged.

Firefighters have not yet said what caused the fire, and an estimated size is not known.

Multiple fire crews are responding to a large grass fire in the area of Highway 24 and Garrett Road Wednesday afternoon.

Falcon Fire Department said Dodge Road, which is near Highway 24, is shut down at this time.

The intersection is south of the intersection of  Woodmen Road and Highway 24. 

News 5 has a crew on the way to the scene and we will update when we have more information.

