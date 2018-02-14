Quantcast

About 1,100 customers affected by power outage in Colorado Springs

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Utilities is reporting a power outage, which is impacting several intersections and several District 11 schools on the west side of Colorado Springs.

Electric crews estimate about 1,100 customers are affected in the area near W. Uintah and W. Platte west of I-25. 

They estimate the outage will last about one to three hours. 

District 11 tweeted Holmes Middle School, West Campus, Buena Vista Elementary and Coronado High School are affected by the outage. The district said dismissal times will not be impacted by the outage.

Can't find something?