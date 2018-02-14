About 1,100 customers affected by power outage in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Utilities is reporting a power outage, which is impacting several intersections and several District 11 schools on the west side of Colorado Springs.
Electric crews estimate about 1,100 customers are affected in the area near W. Uintah and W. Platte west of I-25.
Traffic Signals are out at 19th & Uintah. Please treat as a 4-way stop.— Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) February 14, 2018
They estimate the outage will last about one to three hours.
District 11 tweeted Holmes Middle School, West Campus, Buena Vista Elementary and Coronado High School are affected by the outage. The district said dismissal times will not be impacted by the outage.
Trinidad Police said officers found human remains inside a plastic storage tote while searching an apartment Tuesday.
Authorities say they’re responding to a shooting at a Florida high school. The Broward Sheriff’s Office has told news outlets the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were wounded.
WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service today warned taxpayers of a quickly growing scam involving erroneous tax refunds being deposited into their bank accounts.
An Oregon woman is recovering from a first-of-its kind infection. Abby Beckley is the first human known to have been infected with Thelazia gulosa, a tiny parasitic eye worm usually found in cattle.
