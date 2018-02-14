Convicted felon with firearm prompts lockdown at local school and store

Colorado Springs Police responded to a convicted felon who was in possession of a firearm near Sierra High School Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the suspect ran away from the parking lot on Jet Wing Drive and Hancock Expressway which prompted lockdowns at the Gooodwill Store and Sierra High School.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident at Whitney Young Manor Apartments.

Police said there were no reported injuries.

