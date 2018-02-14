Quantcast

Convicted felon with firearm prompts lockdown at local school an - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Convicted felon with firearm prompts lockdown at local school and store

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Police responded to a convicted felon who was in possession of a firearm near Sierra High School Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the suspect ran away from the parking lot on Jet Wing Drive and Hancock Expressway which prompted lockdowns at the Gooodwill Store and Sierra High School.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident at Whitney Young Manor Apartments.

Police said there were no reported injuries.

We will send any updates once more information becomes available.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Human remains found inside storage tote in Trinidad apartment

    Human remains found inside storage tote in Trinidad apartment

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 2:12 AM EST2018-02-14 07:12:18 GMT

    Trinidad Police said officers found human remains inside a plastic storage tote while searching an apartment Tuesday.

    Trinidad Police said officers found human remains inside a plastic storage tote while searching an apartment Tuesday.

  • 17 killed in Florida school shooting

    17 killed in Florida school shooting

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 7:03 PM EST2018-02-15 00:03:38 GMT

    Authorities say they’re responding to a shooting at a Florida high school. The Broward Sheriff’s Office has told news outlets the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were wounded.

    Authorities say they’re responding to a shooting at a Florida high school. The Broward Sheriff’s Office has told news outlets the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were wounded.

  • IRS: Watch out for erroneous refunds deposited into your account

    IRS: Watch out for erroneous refunds deposited into your account

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 4:59 PM EST2018-02-13 21:59:02 GMT

    WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service today warned taxpayers of a quickly growing scam involving erroneous tax refunds being deposited into their bank accounts. 

    WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service today warned taxpayers of a quickly growing scam involving erroneous tax refunds being deposited into their bank accounts. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?