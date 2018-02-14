Wednesday PM Weather; Mild temps continue...until Thursday eve

Today's Forecast:

Picture a bubble of High Pressure, locked into the Southwest Coast, that migrates east towards us for a few days (warmer), and then, when a weather system comes out of Western Canada or the Northern Pacific, is forced back westward...and we get a shot of snow and colder air for a day and a half. that's the basic pattern, and it repeats. The High keeps us mild here until Thursday evening, when a front drops through. There is an opportunity for a tiny amount of precipitation Thursday evening, but don't count on much. Colder Friday, before a bright and warming weekend.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 33, High - 55. Mostly clear tonight with a light southeast or southwest wind. Partly sunny Thursday, but clouding up later in the day. Flurries in the evening.

PUEBLO: Low - 34, High - 61. Mostly clear tonight with a light southeast or southwest wind. Partly sunny Thursday, but clouding up by the evening. Maybe a brief period of light snow at night.

CANON CITY: Low - 32, High - 57. Mostly clear tonight with a light southeast or southwest wind. Partly sunny Thursday, but clouding up by evening.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 25, High - 43. Mostly clear tonight with a light southeast wind. Partly sunny Thursday AM, clouding up, flurries by 4pm.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 23, High - 42. Mostly clear tonight with a light southeast wind. Partly sunny Thursday AM, clouding up, flurries by 4pm.

PLAINS: Low - 35, High - 65. Mostly clear tonight with a light southeast or southwest wind. Partly sunny Thursday, but clouding up by evening with light snow.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 37, High - 59. Mostly clear tonight with a light southeast or southwest wind. Partly sunny Thursday, but clouding up by the evening. Light snow possible very late at night.

WEEKEND WEATHER OUTLOOK: Bright both days, with a warming trend...50+ Saturday and perhaps 60+ Sunday!