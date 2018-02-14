Wednesday PM Weather; Mild temps continue...until Thursday eve

Today's Forecast:
Picture a bubble of High Pressure, locked into the Southwest Coast, that migrates east towards us for a few days (warmer), and then, when a weather system comes out of Western Canada or the Northern Pacific, is forced back westward...and we get a shot of snow and colder air for a day and a half. that's the basic pattern, and it repeats. The High keeps us mild here until Thursday evening, when a front drops through. There is an opportunity for a tiny amount of precipitation Thursday evening, but don't count on much. Colder Friday, before a bright and warming weekend.
COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 33, High - 55. Mostly clear tonight with a light southeast or southwest wind. Partly sunny Thursday, but clouding up later in the day. Flurries in the evening.
PUEBLO: Low - 34, High - 61. Mostly clear tonight with a light southeast or southwest wind. Partly sunny Thursday, but clouding up by the evening. Maybe a brief period of light snow at night.
CANON CITY: Low - 32, High - 57. Mostly clear tonight with a light southeast or southwest wind. Partly sunny Thursday, but clouding up by evening.
WOODLAND PARK: Low - 25, High - 43. Mostly clear tonight with a light southeast wind. Partly sunny Thursday AM, clouding up, flurries by 4pm.
TRI-LAKES: Low - 23, High - 42. Mostly clear tonight with a light southeast wind. Partly sunny Thursday AM, clouding up, flurries by 4pm.
PLAINS: Low - 35, High - 65. Mostly clear tonight with a light southeast or southwest wind. Partly sunny Thursday, but clouding up by evening with light snow.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 37, High - 59. Mostly clear tonight with a light southeast or southwest wind. Partly sunny Thursday, but clouding up by the evening. Light snow possible very late at night.
WEEKEND WEATHER OUTLOOK: Bright both days, with a warming trend...50+ Saturday and perhaps 60+ Sunday!
Trinidad Police said officers found human remains inside a plastic storage tote while searching an apartment Tuesday.
Authorities say they're responding to a shooting at a Florida high school. The Broward Sheriff's Office has told news outlets the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. It wasn't immediately clear how many people were wounded.
WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service today warned taxpayers of a quickly growing scam involving erroneous tax refunds being deposited into their bank accounts.
An Oregon woman is recovering from a first-of-its kind infection. Abby Beckley is the first human known to have been infected with Thelazia gulosa, a tiny parasitic eye worm usually found in cattle.
