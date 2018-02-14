Colorado closes funeral home after multiple complaints

Colorado regulators have shut down a funeral home after investigations showed it misplaced one person's ashes and gave a family dry concrete instead of their loved one's ashes.



The Grand Junction reported Tuesday that the state says the Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose is "guilty of multiple deliberate and willful violations of the Mortuary Science Code", including failing to keep records.



According to an order suspending its license, investigators looked at complaints of five bodies being cremated without a permit and one body that was embalmed without permission from the family.



The funeral home's phone number has been disconnected and its website has been taken down.



The FBI has said it is investigating the business. FBI agents and police searched it earlier this month.