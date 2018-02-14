Going strong at 104

A great-great grandmother is celebrating her 104th birthday in Sibley, Iowa.



"What's the best part about being 104?" said Zita Thiele. " I don't know, I have to say, I've never been there before."



As Zita grows another year older, her world keeps getting bigger. She has 48 great-grand children and six great-great grandchildren, with two more on the way.



Zita was born in 1914 and hasn't slowed down since. She didn't retire until she was 82 and drove until she was 100.



She has seen society change with her.



"I grew up in the horse and buggy days," said Zita. Her picture-perfect memory makes her a human history book.



Zita recommends having a big family to surround yourself with. She credits her good health to keeping her mind sharp and not eating after 4:30pm everyday. Zita's family is already planning her 105th birthday celebration for next year.



