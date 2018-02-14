CO Senators introduce bipartisan immigration amendment

Colorado US Senators Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Michael Bennet (D-CO) announced that they have introduced legislation to the Senate, addressing DACA, immigration, and border security.
The legislation includes $25 billion in funds for border security, to include border wall funding, a 12-year-pathway to citizenship for dreamers, additional immigration judges, and a permanent authorization of voluntary e-Verify.
In regards to the legislation, Senator Gardner said, "Our immigration system is broken and we need to fix it. There are many children who came to this country without documentation and we need to allow them the opportunity to remain here lawfully. Coloradans expect Senator Bennet and I to work together and that’s exactly what we have done. This legislation addresses DACA and border security, and we are urging members on both sides of the aisle that want a solution to support our bipartisan approach to addressing our flawed immigration system.”
Senator Bennet echoed that sentiment by saying, "This amendment is a reasonable solution to break through Washington gridlock and provide a compromise for Dreamers who are counting on us in Colorado and around the country. Our constituents elected us to get things done, and this amendment is the result of each side accepting some things they don’t fully agree with to do just that."
Trinidad Police said officers found human remains inside a plastic storage tote while searching an apartment Tuesday.
WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service today warned taxpayers of a quickly growing scam involving erroneous tax refunds being deposited into their bank accounts.
An Oregon woman is recovering from a first-of-its kind infection. Abby Beckley is the first human known to have been infected with Thelazia gulosa, a tiny parasitic eye worm usually found in cattle.
President Donald Trump's personal attorney says he paid $130,000 out of his own pocket to a porn actress who allegedly had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006.
