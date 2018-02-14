Penrose-St. Francis celebrates Valentine's Day with adorable newborns

Penrose-St. Francis Health Services is celebrating Valentine's Day with some adorable little newborns.
The St. Francis Medical Center NICU and Birth Center tweeted photos of some of the infants with fitted red hats in celebration of the holiday of love.
The red is also for February being American Heart Month according to the American Heart Association.
Check out the photos of these little angels.
Happy #ValentinesDay from these little angels at the St. Francis Medical Center NICU and Birth Center. #littleHatsBigHearts #HeartMonth pic.twitter.com/KHLT80LXN4— Penrose-St. Francis Health Services (@psfhs) February 14, 2018
Trinidad Police said officers found human remains inside a plastic storage tote while searching an apartment Tuesday.
Trinidad Police said officers found human remains inside a plastic storage tote while searching an apartment Tuesday.
WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service today warned taxpayers of a quickly growing scam involving erroneous tax refunds being deposited into their bank accounts.
WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service today warned taxpayers of a quickly growing scam involving erroneous tax refunds being deposited into their bank accounts.
An Oregon woman is recovering from a first-of-its kind infection. Abby Beckley is the first human known to have been infected with Thelazia gulosa, a tiny parasitic eye worm usually found in cattle.
An Oregon woman is recovering from a first-of-its kind infection. Abby Beckley is the first human known to have been infected with Thelazia gulosa, a tiny parasitic eye worm usually found in cattle.
President Donald Trump's personal attorney says he paid $130,000 out of his own pocket to a porn actress who allegedly had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006.
President Donald Trump's personal attorney says he paid $130,000 out of his own pocket to a porn actress who allegedly had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006.