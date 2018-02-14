Quantcast

Penrose-St. Francis celebrates Valentine's Day with adorable newborns

COLORADO SPRINGS -

Penrose-St. Francis Health Services is celebrating Valentine's Day with some adorable little newborns.

The St. Francis Medical Center NICU and Birth Center tweeted photos of some of the infants with fitted red hats in celebration of the holiday of love. 

The red is also for February being American Heart Month according to the American Heart Association.

Check out the photos of these little angels.

