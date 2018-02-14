Shaun White apologizes for dragging flag after medal win

Quantcast

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea -

Snowboarder Shaun White has apologized for dragging the American flag on the ground after winning his third gold medal for Team USA. 

Many on social media criticized White for allowing the flag to touch the ground after it was draped over him as he was overcome with emotion as he approached friends and family.

Critics questioned his patriotism and etiquette for allowing it to happen. During a post competition news conference, White told reporters, "I remember being handed the flag but I was trying to put my gloves on and hold the flag and get the board, honestly, if there was anything, I definitely didn't mean any disrespect."

White said, "But I'm definitely proud — very proud — to be a part of Team USA and being an American and to be representing for everyone back home."

VIDEO: Shaun White wins halfpipe gold with epic final run

