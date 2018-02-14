Shaun White apologizes for dragging flag after medal win

Snowboarder Shaun White has apologized for dragging the American flag on the ground after winning his third gold medal for Team USA.
Many on social media criticized White for allowing the flag to touch the ground after it was draped over him as he was overcome with emotion as he approached friends and family.
Critics questioned his patriotism and etiquette for allowing it to happen. During a post competition news conference, White told reporters, "I remember being handed the flag but I was trying to put my gloves on and hold the flag and get the board, honestly, if there was anything, I definitely didn't mean any disrespect."
White said, "But I'm definitely proud — very proud — to be a part of Team USA and being an American and to be representing for everyone back home."
Trinidad Police said officers found human remains inside a plastic storage tote while searching an apartment Tuesday.
WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service today warned taxpayers of a quickly growing scam involving erroneous tax refunds being deposited into their bank accounts.
An Oregon woman is recovering from a first-of-its kind infection. Abby Beckley is the first human known to have been infected with Thelazia gulosa, a tiny parasitic eye worm usually found in cattle.
President Donald Trump's personal attorney says he paid $130,000 out of his own pocket to a porn actress who allegedly had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006.
