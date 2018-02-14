Marijuana delivery pilot project under discussion in legislature

The house finance committee is hearing a bill Wednesday morning, that could make marijuana delivery a reality for some parts of Colorado.
If it passes, it would allow the state to begin a pilot project, where the licensing authority would enter a memorandum of understanding with 3 cities, issuing 15 delivery licenses.
This would be for both medical and retail marijuana.
Under the current bill, the pilot program would start this fall and end in 2020.
If you'd like to see the bill in its entirety, click here.
Trinidad Police said officers found human remains inside a plastic storage tote while searching an apartment Tuesday.
WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service today warned taxpayers of a quickly growing scam involving erroneous tax refunds being deposited into their bank accounts.
An Oregon woman is recovering from a first-of-its kind infection. Abby Beckley is the first human known to have been infected with Thelazia gulosa, a tiny parasitic eye worm usually found in cattle.
President Donald Trump's personal attorney says he paid $130,000 out of his own pocket to a porn actress who allegedly had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006.
