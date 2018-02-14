Marijuana delivery pilot project under discussion in legislature

The house finance committee is hearing a bill Wednesday morning, that could make marijuana delivery a reality for some parts of Colorado.

If it passes, it would allow the state to begin a pilot project, where the licensing authority would enter a memorandum of understanding with 3 cities, issuing 15 delivery licenses.

This would be for both medical and retail marijuana.

Under the current bill, the pilot program would start this fall and end in 2020.

