Beware of online 'Sweetheart Scammers'

In today's digital world, many adults looking for love have turned to online dating services, especially around Valentine's Day.
Stop Fraud Colorado, an organization run by the Attorney General's Office, warns that many online scammers take advantage of the holiday to con people out of money in a number of ways.
The organization warns that these signs may be indicative of a "con-panionship."
Zip Code 23401. Sometimes this zip code is given as part of the scammer's home address in Nigeria, to receive wired funds. It's actually the zip code for Keller, Virginia, but scammers provide it believing that American victims expect a Zip code. Coincidentally, or not, 234 is the international telephone dialing code for Nigeria.
Too Good To Be True. Some scammers appear to be incredibly good looking, usually because the photo on their profile was stolen from an online modeling site. Recently, scammers have been stealing more average looking photos in order to disguise themselves further.
Mailing Address Requests. Victims are told their lover would like to send gifts or to come visit and therefore need the victim’s mailing address, but the true purpose may be to set up a reshipping scam or some other variety of con.
Trinidad Police said officers found human remains inside a plastic storage tote while searching an apartment Tuesday.
Trinidad Police said officers found human remains inside a plastic storage tote while searching an apartment Tuesday.
WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service today warned taxpayers of a quickly growing scam involving erroneous tax refunds being deposited into their bank accounts.
WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service today warned taxpayers of a quickly growing scam involving erroneous tax refunds being deposited into their bank accounts.
An Oregon woman is recovering from a first-of-its kind infection. Abby Beckley is the first human known to have been infected with Thelazia gulosa, a tiny parasitic eye worm usually found in cattle.
An Oregon woman is recovering from a first-of-its kind infection. Abby Beckley is the first human known to have been infected with Thelazia gulosa, a tiny parasitic eye worm usually found in cattle.
President Donald Trump's personal attorney says he paid $130,000 out of his own pocket to a porn actress who allegedly had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006.
President Donald Trump's personal attorney says he paid $130,000 out of his own pocket to a porn actress who allegedly had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006.