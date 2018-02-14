Beware of online 'Sweetheart Scammers'

Quantcast

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
COLORADO -

In today's digital world, many adults looking for love have turned to online dating services, especially around Valentine's Day.

Stop Fraud Colorado, an organization run by the Attorney General's Office, warns that many online scammers take advantage of the holiday to con people out of money in a number of ways.

The organization warns that these signs may be indicative of a "con-panionship."

  • Scammer Grammar. Scammers often portray themselves as educated American or British businessmen, but English is usually their second language and their messages contain frequent misspellings and poor grammar.

  • Zip Code 23401. Sometimes this zip code is given as part of the scammer's home address in Nigeria, to receive wired funds. It's actually the zip code for Keller, Virginia, but scammers provide it believing that American victims expect a Zip code. Coincidentally, or not, 234 is the international telephone dialing code for Nigeria.

  • Too Good To Be True. Some scammers appear to be incredibly good looking, usually because the photo on their profile was stolen from an online modeling site. Recently, scammers have been stealing more average looking photos in order to disguise themselves further.

  • Mailing Address Requests. Victims are told their lover would like to send gifts or to come visit and therefore need the victim’s mailing address, but the true purpose may be to set up a reshipping scam or some other variety of con.

