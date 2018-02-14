Visiting Angels surprise local senior for Valentines Day

The Visiting Angel staff had a Valentines surprise for one of their seniors! Karl Ashton is an 89 year-old widower and veteran. He served years in the Air Force before retiring here in Colorado Springs.

The folks at Visiting Angels decided to brighten his day by dropping of a "Blossoms of Love" basket.

News 5 was there for the surprise delivery and Karl shared his initial thoughts with us.

"Surprised, this never happened to me in my lifetime," said Karl. "I'm 89 years old. It's wonderful."

They tell us Karl is known for his sweet spirit, making him an obvious pick for this special Valentines Day surprise.