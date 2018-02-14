Benefits bill for families of state workers killed on the job gets approval

A bill extending insurance benefits to the families of Colorado state workers killed on the job is getting a unanimous thumbs-up in the state Senate. Under the proposal, the state would cover benefits for the families a year after their loved one's death.

It comes after the family of Colorado State Trooper Cody Donahue lost its coverage days after he was killed in 2016. El Paso County is considering a similar measure to help the family of a sheriff's deputy who was killed last week. The bill will get another reading in the Senate before moving on to the House.