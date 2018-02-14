Quantcast

Benefits bill for families of state workers killed on the job ge - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Benefits bill for families of state workers killed on the job gets approval

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Connect
COLORADO -

A bill extending insurance benefits to the families of Colorado state workers killed on the job is getting a unanimous thumbs-up in the state Senate.  Under the proposal, the state would cover benefits for the families a year after their loved one's death. 

It comes after the family of Colorado State Trooper Cody Donahue lost its coverage days after he was killed in 2016.  El Paso County is considering a similar measure to help the family of a sheriff's deputy who was killed last week.  The bill will get another reading in the Senate before moving on to the House. 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?