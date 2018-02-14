Official: NSA incident not linked to terrorism

The Latest on shooting outside the National Security Agency campus at Fort Meade. (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

A federal official says the incident outside the National Security Agency's campus that led to gunfire and left several people hospitalized wasn't linked to terrorism.

The official requested anonymity because they aren't authorized to speak publicly.

In a statement, the NSA says a vehicle tried to enter the spy agency's secure campus in Maryland without authorization shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday. The statement also says weapons were fired during the incident but it doesn't appear that any injuries were caused by gunfire.

The FBI is investigating.



10:55 a.m.



The National Security Agency says several people were hospitalized after a shooting outside the agency's campus at Fort Meade, but no injuries were caused by gunfire.



An NSA statement says a vehicle tried to enter the agency's secure campus without authorization shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday. The statement also says weapons were fired during the incident.



The FBI is investigating.



Images from local news outlets showed authorities surrounding two handcuffed people after a black SUV ran into a barrier outside the Maryland base.



Earlier, Fort Meade garrison spokeswoman Cheryl Phillips said one person was injured in the shooting and was taken to a hospital.



___

Police say authorities are responding to a shooting outside the National Security Agency campus at Fort Meade, where police have surrounded a handcuffed man after a black SUV ran into a barrier.



Fort Meade garrison spokeswoman Cheryl Phillips confirmed by phone that one person was injured in the shooting outside the base and was taken to hospital.



The NSA released no immediate information, the FBI said it was sending people to the scene.



An image taken from a WRC-TV helicopter shows a police and fire department response outside one of the facility's secure vehicle entry gates. WRC said bullet holes could be seen in the vehicle's front window, and several air bags were deployed.