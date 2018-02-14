D11 shows appreciation to bus drivers with 'Love the Bus' campaign

February is District 11's "Love the Bus Month," and in the spirit of Valentine's Day they are asking parents and students to show a little extra love to district bus drivers.

Most drivers are at the bus barn long before the sun comes up, getting ready to take more than 9,000 kids to school each morning.

One D-11 driver goes out of her way to make a difference in her student's lives.



For Summer Earthsong driving buses runs in the family. Her grandmother was also a bus driver! When she received a flyer in the mail advertising jobs as a school bus driver she decided to hop on board. Four years later, she's now a team leader who manages more than 30 other drivers. D-11 said she always goes above and beyond to improve the school experience for her students.



"If they're having a rough morning or a rough afternoon, she is one to call the office and say, Hey this student, I don't think they've had breakfast, they're having a rough morning, can you greet them out on the bus? Can I walk them in?' said McAuliffe Elementary School Principal Carla Auld.

Ahead of the first day of school, Summer even helped organize an event where drivers could meet their students, learn their names, and hopefully eliminate some of those first day jitters.

"I always try to learn the kids name and I encourage all the drivers to learn all the students names, so we can greet them every morning," explained Summer, "so that they do have a smiling face that greets them by name."

