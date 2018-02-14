Wednesday Morning Weather: Windy and Warm Today!

Today's Forecast:

Strong winds through the high elevations will be whipping around the entire day today with breezy conditions extending down into the i-25 corridor. The west, down slope winds will help push our temperatures well above average today, with the only big limiting factor the heavy cloud cover we'll see all day. The winds should relax a bit tonight but we'll still keep some clouds around and that will help maintain very mild temps through the overnight hours.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 67; Low - 33. Cloudy and windy today with very warm temperatures. Staying breezy and mild tonight.

PUEBLO: High - 67; Low - 33. Mostly cloudy skies with a strong breezy and very warm temperatures. Keeping things breezy and mild tonight.

CANON CITY: High - 67; Low - 33. Cloudy and windy with warm temperatures. Staying very mild and breezy tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 67; Tonight's Low - 33. Cloudy and very windy today, gusts up to 30 or more mph. Breezy and cool tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High - 67; Low - 33. Cloudy and very windy today, gusts up to 30 or more mph. Breezy and cool tonight.

PLAINS: High - 67; Low - 33. Very warm and breezy today. Staying mild tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 67; Low - 33. Very windy and cloudy today. Staying very mild tonight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Weak snow chance returns Thursday night as a strong cold front backs into the state. Any accumulation for most of the lower elevations looks to stay under an inch, but areas around Walsenburg and southern Pueblo county as well as Monument Hill may be able to grab an inch of accumulation through the overnight hours. We'll warm up and stay dry into the weekend.