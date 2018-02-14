Fundraiser being held for Deputy Micah Flick's family today

Trinidad Police said officers found human remains inside a plastic storage tote while searching an apartment Tuesday.
WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service today warned taxpayers of a quickly growing scam involving erroneous tax refunds being deposited into their bank accounts.
An Oregon woman is recovering from a first-of-its kind infection. Abby Beckley is the first human known to have been infected with Thelazia gulosa, a tiny parasitic eye worm usually found in cattle.
El Paso County Sheriff's deputies identified the person who was shot by Colorado Springs police officers Friday evening near Penrose- St. Francis Hospital in Colorado Springs.
