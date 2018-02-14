Fundraiser being held for Deputy Micah Flick's family today

El Paso Co Deputy Micah Flick was killed in the line of duty on Feb 5, 2018.

A memorial fundraiser in honor of El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick is being held today at the four Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers locations in Colorado Springs and Monument.

Twenty percent of all sales from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. will be donated to Deputy Flick’s family. Flick died in the line of duty on February 5th.

