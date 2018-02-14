KOAA 5 Olympic Coverage: Wednesday, February 14th

KOAA 5 is your home for coverage of the Winter Olympic games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Here is a list of the events for Wednesday, February 14th:

1:00pm

LUGE - The two entrants from Luge superpower Germany are the sleds to beat in doubles, with Team USA’s duo of Matt Mortensen and Jayson Terdiman among the outside contenders.

NORDIC COMBINED - Germany also boasts the reigning world champion (Johannes Rydzek) and Olympic gold medalist (Eric Frenzel) in Nordic Combined’s individual normal hill event.

6:00pm

ALPINE - Alpine multi-medal threat Mikaela Shiffrin makes her 2018 Olympic debut as she takes her first run in giant slalom.

SKELETON - Latvia’s Martins Dukurs and South Korea’s Yun Sung-Bin begin their duel for men’s Skeleton gold in run 1 (of 4).

SPEED SKATING - Among the most anticipated Speed Skating events in PyeongChang is the women’s 1000m, with reigning world champion Heather Bergsma of Team USA facing a deep international field.

MEN'S DOWNHILL - Defending Olympic gold medalist Matthias Mayer goes up against the "Attacking Vikings" of Norway in the men's downhill.

FIGURE SKATING - Figure Skating pairs’ free skate concludes.

10:05pm

ALPINE - Alpine multi-medal threat Mikaela Shiffrin goes for her second Olympic medal as she takes on the giant slalom.

SNOWBOARDING - Snowboarding coverage includes the high-speed, high-flying drama of men’s snowboard cross, where Pierre Vaultier of France seeks back-to-back Olympic golds against a deep U.S. contingent.

SKELETON - Run 2 (of 4) in men’s Skeleton, where Latvia’s Martins Dukurs and South Korea’s Yun Sung-Bin continue their PyeongChang duel.

