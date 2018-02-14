KOAA 5 Olympic Coverage: Thursday, February 15th

KOAA 5 is your home for coverage of the Winter Olympic games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Here is a list of the events for Thursday, February 15th:

1:00pm

SPEED SKATING - World record-holder Ted-Jan Bloemen of Canada challenges the Dutch duo of Sven Kramer and defending champion Jorrit Bergsma in the men’s 10,000m.

CROSS COUNTRY - The U.S. enters PyeongChang seeking its first Olympic medal in a women’s Cross-Country event, and a Jessie Diggins-led contingent could achieve that breakthrough in the 10km freestyle. Contenders also include Norwegian star Marit Bjorgen, who continues her quest to become to the most decorated winter Olympian of all time.

6:00pm

ALPINE - Coming off a winning performance in the giant slalom, Mikaela Shiffrin looks to defend her Olympic title in women’s slalom.

SKELETON - Matt Antoine (2014 bronze) and John Daly lead the Americans in the final runs of men’s Skeleton.

Snowboarding - Team USA’s Lindsey Jacobellis, who memorably fell short of gold at the 2006 Games, eyes redemption in women's Snowboard cross.

MEN'S DOWNHILL - Austrian Matthias Mayer looks to fend off the "Attacking Vikings" of Norway in Alpine's men's super-G.

FIGURE SKATING - Men’s Figure Skating begins with the short program as 18-year-old Nathan Chen looks to confirm his status as a gold medal contender against a deep international field.

9:35pm

ALPINE - Coming off a winning performance in the giant slalom, Mikaela Shiffrin looks to defend her Olympic title in women’s slalom.

FIGURE SKATING - Men’s Figure Skating begins with the short program as 18-year-old Nathan Chen looks to confirm his status as a gold medal contender against a deep international field.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST NEWS FROM THE 2018 WINTER GAMES

Full News 5 broadcast schedule during Olympics coverage

Thursday 2/15:

4:30 a.m. - 7:00 a.m. - News 5 Today

4:00 p.m. - News 5 Special Edition

5:00 p.m. - News 5 at 5 p.m.

10:30 p.m. - News 5 Special Edition