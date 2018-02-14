Quantcast

Trump lawyer says he paid porn actress out of his own pocket - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Trump lawyer says he paid porn actress out of his own pocket

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's personal attorney says he paid $130,000 out of his own pocket to a porn actress who allegedly had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006.
  
Michael Cohen tells The New York Times he was not reimbursed by the Trump Organization or the Trump campaign for the payment to Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.
  
Cohen says, "The payment to Ms. Clifford was lawful, and was not a campaign contribution or a campaign expenditure by anyone."
  
The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Cohen had arranged the $130,000 payment to Clifford in October 2016 to keep her from publicly discussing the alleged sexual encounter during the presidential campaign.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Human remains found inside storage tote in Trinidad apartment

    Human remains found inside storage tote in Trinidad apartment

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 2:12 AM EST2018-02-14 07:12:18 GMT

    Trinidad Police said officers found human remains inside a plastic storage tote while searching an apartment Tuesday.

    Trinidad Police said officers found human remains inside a plastic storage tote while searching an apartment Tuesday.

  • Shaun White takes gold in men's halfpipe

    Shaun White takes gold in men's halfpipe

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 10:46 PM EST2018-02-14 03:46:37 GMT

    Shaun White put together an epic final run to claim his third gold medal in Olympic men's halfpipe.

    Shaun White put together an epic final run to claim his third gold medal in Olympic men's halfpipe.

  • More than a fourth of D60 students are "chronically absent"

    More than a fourth of D60 students are "chronically absent"

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 12:53 AM EST2018-02-13 05:53:49 GMT
    27.6 percent of students in District 60 have been "chronically absent" in the 2017-2018 school year. (KOAA)27.6 percent of students in District 60 have been "chronically absent" in the 2017-2018 school year. (KOAA)

    New numbers released by Pueblo City Schools show thousands of students in Pueblo aren't showing up for class. More than a fourth of the district's entire student body have been chronically absent.  District 60 says they have a major truancy problem, meaning some kids have more than 4 unexcused absences in a month or 10 in a year and community advocates are working to help get the kids back in class. 

    New numbers released by Pueblo City Schools show thousands of students in Pueblo aren't showing up for class. More than a fourth of the district's entire student body have been chronically absent.  District 60 says they have a major truancy problem, meaning some kids have more than 4 unexcused absences in a month or 10 in a year and community advocates are working to help get the kids back in class. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?