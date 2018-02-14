Trump lawyer says he paid porn actress out of his own pocket

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's personal attorney says he paid $130,000 out of his own pocket to a porn actress who allegedly had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006.
Michael Cohen tells The New York Times he was not reimbursed by the Trump Organization or the Trump campaign for the payment to Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.
Cohen says, "The payment to Ms. Clifford was lawful, and was not a campaign contribution or a campaign expenditure by anyone."
The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Cohen had arranged the $130,000 payment to Clifford in October 2016 to keep her from publicly discussing the alleged sexual encounter during the presidential campaign.
Trinidad Police said officers found human remains inside a plastic storage tote while searching an apartment Tuesday.
Shaun White put together an epic final run to claim his third gold medal in Olympic men's halfpipe.
New numbers released by Pueblo City Schools show thousands of students in Pueblo aren't showing up for class. More than a fourth of the district's entire student body have been chronically absent. District 60 says they have a major truancy problem, meaning some kids have more than 4 unexcused absences in a month or 10 in a year and community advocates are working to help get the kids back in class.
WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service today warned taxpayers of a quickly growing scam involving erroneous tax refunds being deposited into their bank accounts.
